Urban South Brewery releases seven limited-edition beers & throws a Father’s Day celebration
NEW ORLEANS – Urban South Brewery is bringing New Orleans a taste of summer with the release of seven taproom brews on Friday, June 14th.
The line-up includes limited-edition IPAs, goses and stouts, and once they sell out, they’re gone for good.
The beer tapping is just the beginning of a summer of events for Urban South.
The brewery will be hosting a Father’s Day celebration on Sunday, June 16th from 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.
The party, located at 1645 Tchoupitoulas Street, will feature live music from Casey Saba and a bounce house.
Caterinboy will be on-site to provide “Dad’s BBQ” which will include chopped beef sliders, smoked chicken wraps, crispy smoked wings, and smoked salmon dip.
Limited-Time Beers Tapping June 14:
- Get Off My Cloud Pale Ale (Juicy IPA) – 5.5% ABV/ 40 IBU – Aromatic bursts of ripe stone fruit, pine and orange zest pair with resinous flavors of citrus and melon for a clean finish
- Tiki Series Peach Bellini Gose – 4.5% ABV/ 10 IBU – Wheated kettle sour brewed with 400lbs. of peach puree, a touch of pomegranate and finished on lactose for a delightfully sweet taste
- Tiki Series LOL Gose (Lemon-Orange-Lime) – 4.5% ABV / 10 IBU – Kettle sour gose aged on lemon, orange and lime to make a bright and refreshing summer drink
- Not Requested (Vienna Lager) – 5.5% ABV / 20 IBU – Toasted malts with ripened stone fruit provide a full-mouth feel with a dry finish.
- Cabana Boy 2.0 (IPA) – 6.0% ABV / 30 IBU – Double the coconut in this brew to give a huge coconut aroma, with watermelon and guava fruits for a pina colada flavor.
- Dad’s Day (IPA) – 7.0% ABV / 30 IBU – Norwegian Voss yeast lends an incredible depth of orange funk and mango flavor, layered with gooseberry, lemongrass sweet grapefruit, and pine for a balanced brew
- Treat Deprivation (Pastry Stout) – 12% ABV / 30 IBU – A dessert stout with Dutch chocolate cookies, coffee from Hey Coffee Co. and Tahitian vanilla beans brewed with sweet malts for a rich flavor