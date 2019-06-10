× Urban South Brewery releases seven limited-edition beers & throws a Father’s Day celebration

NEW ORLEANS – Urban South Brewery is bringing New Orleans a taste of summer with the release of seven taproom brews on Friday, June 14th.

The line-up includes limited-edition IPAs, goses and stouts, and once they sell out, they’re gone for good.

The beer tapping is just the beginning of a summer of events for Urban South.

The brewery will be hosting a Father’s Day celebration on Sunday, June 16th from 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

The party, located at 1645 Tchoupitoulas Street, will feature live music from Casey Saba and a bounce house.

Caterinboy will be on-site to provide “Dad’s BBQ” which will include chopped beef sliders, smoked chicken wraps, crispy smoked wings, and smoked salmon dip.

Limited-Time Beers Tapping June 14: