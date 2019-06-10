Urban South Brewery releases seven limited-edition beers & throws a Father’s Day celebration

Posted 3:43 PM, June 10, 2019, by

It will include a 10 barrel brew house and patio with beer garden.

NEW ORLEANS – Urban South Brewery is bringing New Orleans a taste of summer with the release of seven taproom brews on Friday, June 14th.

The line-up includes limited-edition IPAs, goses and stouts, and once they sell out, they’re gone for good.

The beer tapping is just the beginning of a summer of events for Urban South.

The brewery will be hosting a Father’s Day celebration on Sunday, June 16th from 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

The party, located at 1645 Tchoupitoulas Street, will feature live music from Casey Saba and a bounce house.

Caterinboy will be on-site to provide “Dad’s BBQ” which will include chopped beef sliders, smoked chicken wraps, crispy smoked wings, and smoked salmon dip.

Limited-Time Beers Tapping June 14:

  • Get Off My Cloud Pale Ale (Juicy IPA) – 5.5% ABV/ 40 IBU – Aromatic bursts of ripe stone fruit, pine and orange zest pair with resinous flavors of citrus and melon for a clean finish
  • Tiki Series Peach Bellini Gose – 4.5% ABV/ 10 IBU – Wheated kettle sour brewed with 400lbs. of peach puree, a touch of pomegranate and finished on lactose for a delightfully sweet taste
  • Tiki Series LOL Gose (Lemon-Orange-Lime) – 4.5% ABV / 10 IBU – Kettle sour gose aged on lemon, orange and lime to make a bright and refreshing summer drink
  • Not Requested (Vienna Lager) – 5.5% ABV / 20 IBU – Toasted malts with ripened stone fruit provide a full-mouth feel with a dry finish.
  • Cabana Boy 2.0 (IPA) –  6.0% ABV / 30 IBU – Double the coconut in this brew to give a huge coconut aroma, with watermelon and guava fruits for a pina colada flavor.
  • Dad’s Day (IPA) – 7.0% ABV / 30 IBU – Norwegian Voss yeast lends an incredible depth of orange funk and mango flavor, layered with gooseberry, lemongrass sweet grapefruit, and pine for a balanced brew
  • Treat Deprivation (Pastry Stout) – 12% ABV / 30 IBU – A dessert stout with Dutch chocolate cookies, coffee from Hey Coffee Co. and Tahitian vanilla beans brewed with sweet malts for a rich flavor
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.