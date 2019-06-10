× Tulane’s Hudson Haskin Named to NCBWA’s Freshman All-America First Team

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Tulane outfielder Hudson Haskin has been named to the 2019 All-America First Team by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association it was announced Monday. Haskin, already a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, is the 11th Green Wave player in program history to earn multiple All-America honors in a season and the first since Ross Massey in 2016. In a breakout freshman campaign, Haskin ended the season batting .372 with 77 hits, including 19 doubles, four triples and 10 home runs. He ended the year with a slugging percentage of .647 and an on-base percentage of .459, sporting a perfect fielding percentage as he started 50 games for Tulane in 2019. At the end of the regular season, Haskin was sixth in the league in hits, third in runs scored, tied for third in doubles, tied for second in triples, ninth in RBI and third in total bases. He also finished the year third in on-base percentage and batting average and second in slugging.

Against league foes, the New York native finished with the second-highest batting average ever in the conference at .432, leading the league in hits with 38 and on-base percentage at .536, producing a five-hit game on the road at ECU with 10 total bases which were league individual game highs. Nationally, Haskin ranked in the top five nationally in batting average, on-base percentage and total bases.

Haskin was third on the team with 24 multi-hit games, while finishing second on the squad with 15 multi-RBI games.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.