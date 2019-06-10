The list of 180 companies that say restricting abortion is bad for business

Top executives from more than 180 companies have a message for lawmakers: Restricting abortion is "bad for business."

A letter endorsed by the business leaders appeared as a full-page ad in Monday’s New York Times, declaring “it’s time for companies to stand up for reproductive health care.”

They argue that limiting access to comprehensive care, “including abortion,” threatens “the health, independence, and economic stability of our employees and customers.” The letter says strict abortion laws are “against our values” and impede corporate efforts to build diverse workforces.

Among the list of the ad’s endorsers are chief executives from Yelp, Slack, Tinder, H&M, and food delivery app Postmates. Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, was also on the list, though he signed on behalf of the other company he runs, digital payment firm Square. The group included fashion designer Eileen Fisher.

Businesses have shown a growing willingness to take stands on issues like LGBTQ rights, immigration and gun control — but they’ve remained mostly silent on abortion policy through years of debate.

That changed for some companies this year after Alabama lawmakers approved a near-total ban on abortion, and as “heartbeat” laws, which prohibit abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected or as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, gained new traction in several states. They include Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky and Louisiana.

Three of the world’s biggest entertainment companies — Netflix, Disney and WarnerMedia — said last month that they may stop producing movies and TV shows in Georgia if the state’s “heartbeat” law takes effect. (WarnerMedia, a unit of AT&T, is the parent company of CNN.)

The executives behind the letter were brought together by a coalition that includes the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and the advocacy group NARAL Pro-Choice America.

Ilyse Hogue, NARAL’s president, said in a statement that the organization applauds the executives for “taking a stand on behalf of their employees, customers, and communities.”

“We encourage the entire business community to join us in protecting access to reproductive health care in the critical months and years to come,” she added.

The coalition is calling the campaign “Don’t Ban Equality” and it launched a website Monday that invites other executives to sign on.

Vikrum Aiyer, vice president of public policy at Postmates, said in an interview with CNN Business that his company decided to speak out “principally because of values” and because restricting women’s access to abortion hampers their ability to “make economic choices.”

“The lack of simple access to care and treatment, and having to leave state lines in order to seek that treatment, means not only is their well-being at risk, but their economic and financial circumstances are at risk,” Aiyer said.

“We already have pretty anemic parental leave laws in this country to begin with, and a pay gap on top of that,” he said, calling abortion restrictions “another chipping away of gender equity.”

Aiyer said Postmates is bracing for pushback from consumers who disagree with the company’s stance — but, he added, “it matters more to us that women are stood up for.”

“It’s not a Democratic value or a Republican value; it’s the value of personal sovereignty,” Aiyer added. “Democracy is messy, but our taking of a position is more about sparking a conversation than imposing a position on our employees or customers.”

Here is the full list of companies and people who signed the letter:

Bloomberg LP
Peter T. Grauer

MAC Cosmetics
Philippe Pinatel

DVF
Diane von Furstenberg

H&M
Ezinne Kwubiri

Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics
Mark and Karen Wolverton

Yelp
Jeremy Stoppelman

Square, Inc
Jack Dorsey

Portland General Electric
Maria Pope

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
Eric S. Yuan

Zendesk
Mikkel Svane

The Standard
Amar Lalvani

Warby Parker
Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa

Okta
Todd McKinnon

Slack Technologie
Stewart Butterfield

Postmates
Bastian Lehmann

Eileen Fisher
Eileen Fisher

Dermalogica Professional Skincare
Aurelian Lis

The Body Shop US
Andrea Blieden

Quintessentially
Annastasia Seebohm

Ben & Jerry’s Homemade
Matthew McCarthy

Teads
Bertrand Quesada

IDEO
Tim Brown

BlueJeans Network
Quentin Gallivan

Atlantic Records & Warner Music Group
Julie Greenwald

Endeavor
Patrick Whitesell and Ariel Emanuel

Amalgamated Bank
Keith Mestrich

M.M. LaFleur
Sarah LaFleur

rag & bone
Marcus Wainwright

Away
Steph Korey & Jen Rubio

Beneficial State Bank
Kat Taylor

Birchbox
Katie Beauchamp

Glossier
Emily Weiss

The Wing
Audrey Gelman & Lauren Kassan

Kenneth Cole Productions
Kenneth Cole

Everlane
Michael Preysman

Seventh Generation
Joey Bergstein

Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff

Gabriela Hearst
Gabriela Hearst

Unity Technologies
John Riccitiello

&pizza
Michael Lastoria

Refinery29
Philippe von Borries

POPSUGAR
Lisa Sugar, Brian Sugar

Hello Alfred
Marcela Sapone

Tinder
Elie Seidman

The Cut
Stella Bugbee

CREDO Mobile
Ray Morris

Outdoor Voices
Ty Haney

ChowNow
Christopher Webb

Hint, inc.
Kara Goldin

R2C Group
Michelle Cardinal

Catbird
Rony Elka Vardi

The Muse
Kathryn Minshew & Alex Cavoulacos

BaubleBar
Amy Jain & Daniella Yacobovsky

hims & hers
Andrew Dudum

Blavity
Morgan DeBaun

Cinq à Sept and LIKELY
Jane Siskin

The Riveter
Amy Nelson

THINX
Maria Molland

Trillium Asset Management
Matthew Patsky

WILDFANG
Emma Mcilroy

Richer Poorer
Iva Pawling

Mara Hoffman
Mara Hoffman

OUAI
Jen Atkin

TomboyX
Fran Dunaway

Heartbeat
Kate Edwards

Sustain
Meika Hollender

Dame Products
Alexandra Fine

ADAY
Nina Faulhaber & Meg He

Designer Revival
Tiffany Keriakos

Cora
Molly Hayward

Visit.Org Inc.
Michal Alter

Fur
Laura Schubert

LaRue PR LLC
Jessy Klein Fofana

Lesbians Who Tech
Leanne Pittsford

Nia Impact Capital
Kristin Hull

We Dream in Color
Jade Gedeon

The Cru
Tiffany Dufu

Harrington Investments, Inc.
John Harrington

Dazey LA
Dani Nagel

Gotham Gal
Joanne Wilson

Union Station
Corie Hardee

New York Media
Pam Wasserstein

Le Tote
Rakesh Tondon

Aspiration
Andrei Cherny

Sunshine Sachs
Shawn Sachs

BerlinRosen
Jonathan Rosen & Valerie Berlin

Swift
Liz Valentine

Verified Strategy
Tammy Gordon

Bolt Threads
Dan Widmaier

Lex Machina
Josh Becker

Food52
Amanda Hesser

PR Consulting
Pierre Rougier

Overtime
Dan Porter

Godfrey Dadich Partners
Patrick Godfrey & Scott Dadich

Naadam
Matthew Scanlan

Clare V.
Clare Vivier

Parachute
Ariel Kaye

Houseparty
Sima Sistani

Threads 4 Thought
Eric Fleet

The Lede Company
Meredith O’Sullivan, Sarah Rothman, Amanda Silverman, Christine Su

HATCH
Ariane Goldman

Clark
Meghan O’Connor

NOAH
Brendon Babenzien

Becca PR
Becca Parrish

Homeboy Electronics Recycling
Kabira Stokes

Full Circle Brands
Tal Chitayat

DRG Search
Dara Z. Klarfeld

CleaverCo
Mary R. Cleaver

Lingua Franca
Rachelle Hruska

Shoppable.com
Heather Marie Udo

La LOOP
Elizabeth Faraut

Bhakti, Inc.
Sarah W. Bird

Inspiring Capital
Nell Derick Debevoise

HigherRing White-Glove Customer Service
Michelle Hirons

Global Gaming Initiative + JukkoElizabeth Sarquis

Tia
Carolyn Witte

Lora DiCarlo
Lora Haddock

Bantam Tools
Bre Pettis

Timehop
Matthew Raoul

Soma Massage Therapy
Amber Briggle

MilkRun, Inc.
Julia Niiro

Milk Crate
Morgan Berman

The Jane Club
Dorian Howard + Zoe Regan

WaitWhat
June Cohen and Deron Triff

STATE Bags
Jessica Davidoff

Picture Motion
Christie Marchese

Plum Alley Investments
Deborah Jackson

Grey Horse Communications
Kate Gardiner

Dipsea
Gina Gutierrez

Loop & Tie
Sara Rodell

VenueBook
Kelsey Recht

PRIMA
Christopher Gavigan

Hugo
Alberto Escarlate

Agents of Change Partners
Tracey Wood

Paladin
Felicity Conrad

atlasGO
Thomas Querton

Livary Clothing
Alysia Reiner

Yulu PR
Melissa Orozco

Indigo
Ena Zheng

iFundWomen
Karen Cahn

The Helm
Lindsey Taylor Wood

ROAM
Christopher Jerard

ClearHealthCosts
Jeanne Pinder

Lately
Kate Bradley Chernis

LimeRed
Emily Lonigro

MakeLoveNotPorn
Cindy Gallop

Rebellious PR & Consulting
Evie Smith

BeautifulNow
Shira White

VOZ
Jasmine Etoile Aarons

Sustainable Pacific
Jennifer Chirico

Balloonr
Amanda Greenberg

SVILU
Marina Polo & Britt Cosgrove

Sophie Theallet
Steve Francoeur

FoodtoEat
Deepti Sharma

McPherson Strategies
Susan McPherson

Vista Global Coaching & Consulting
Mary Stelletello

WhyWhisper Collective
Alexandra Ostrow

Iconery
Ivka Adam

Aunt Flow
Claire Coder

LOROD
Lauren Rodriguez

Andrena

Neil Chatterjee

RAD
Carineh Martin

Change Catalyst
Melinda Briana Epler

Fathom
Pavia Rosati

Heather Taylor Home
Heather Taylor

Adam Selman Sport
Adam Selman

Superfit Hero
Micki Krimmel

Repairogen Corporation
Frank Borchetta

Gyrate Media
Margit Detweiler

Lorals
Melanie Cristol

Mangrove Web Development
Maiya Holliday

Green Retirement, Inc.
Rose Penelope L. Yee

Seed Systems
Sara Schley

Female Founders Fund
Anu Duggal

Ends+Stems
Alison Mountford

Beefcake Swimwear
Mel Brittner Wells

RockPaperRobot
Jessica Banks

Colibri Digital Marketing
Anna Colibri

NEEV
Ruksana Azhu Valappil

Narrative Food
Jennifer Field Piette

RoundPeg Benefit LLC
Polina Pinchevsky

Certifiably
Anne Chambers

Arrow Event Management
Emily R. Olson

Shifting Patterns Consulting
Kimberley Jutze

Nathalie Molina Niño, LLC
Nathalie Molina Niño

Unbound
Polly Rodriguez and Sarah Jayne Kinney

