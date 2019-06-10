Southeastern Trio Claims Southland All-Academic Honors
HAMMOND, La. – After excelling in the classroom and on the field, three Southeastern Louisiana softball student-athletes were named to the Southland Conference All-Academic Softball Teams, which were released by the league office on Monday. Representing SLU were sophomore outfielder Madisen Blackford, senior first baseman Rebecca Skains and sophomore catcher Ella Manzer. Blackford was a first team choice, while Skains and Manzer were both second team selections. The three Southland All-Academic honorees matched a school record. The Lady Lions have previously had three on the all-academic squads in the 2011 and 2018 seasons. Blackford, an accounting major with a 3.54 grade point average, was a first team All-Southland selection after leading the team with seven home runs and a .589 slugging percentage. The Des Moines, Iowa native added 11 doubles, 34 RBI and 19 stolen bases. Skains, who has a 3.71 GPA as a biology major, was previously named to the All-Southland and All-Louisiana squads. The Calhoun, Louisiana native set a single-season school record with 20 doubles, while also leading the Southland with 48 RBI. She hit .333 with 63 hits and a team-high 96 total bases. Manzer, who carries a 3.29 cumulative GPA in biology, adds to her sophomore year resume’, which includes All-Southland, NFCA All-Region and All-Louisiana recognition. The Alexandria, Louisiana native batted .341 with 58 hits, 13 doubles and 31 RBI, while twice named Southland Hitter of the Week. Student-athletes must have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average, be in their second season at their current institution and be significant on-field contributors. Teams are selected by the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and academic coordinators. Southland Player and Pitcher of the Year Lindsey McLeod of Sam Houston State was named Southland Student-Athlete of the Year after posting a 4.0 GPA as a health sciences major.
2019 Southland Conference Softball All-Academic Teams
Softball Student-Athlete of the Year: Lindsey McLeod, Sam Houston State
First Team
Name – School – Cl. – Hometown – GPA – Major
Madisen Blackford – Southeastern Louisiana – So. – Des Moines, Iowa – 3.54 — Accounting
Kali Clement – Nicholls – Sr. – Thibodaux, La. – 3.61 – Health Sciences
Margarita Corona – Stephen F. Austin – Sr. – Tuscon, Ariz. – 3.09 – Kinesiology
Amanda Gianelloni – Nicholls – Sr. – Napoleonville, La. – 3.86 – Marketing
Emma Holland – Nicholls – So. – Weimar, Texas – 4.00 – Health Sciences
Demi Janak – Houston Baptist – Sr. – Spring, Texas – 4.00 – Accounting
Shannon Klaus – Lamar – Jr. – Cedar Creek, Texas – 3.91 – Exercise Science
Megan Landry – Nicholls – Sr. – Pierre Part, La. – 3.97 – Secondary Education-English
Justyce McClain – McNeese – Sr. – Phoenix, Ariz. – 3.22 – Mass Communication
Megan McDonald – Sam Houston State – Jr. – Georgetown, Texas – 3.76 — Kinesiology
Lindsey McLeod – Sam Houston State – Sr. – Austin, Texas – 4.00 – Health Sciences
Tiffany Thompson – Sam Houston State – Jr. – Montgomery, Texas – 3.78 – Public Health
Second Team
Name – School – Cl. – Hometown – GPA – Major
Ella Manzer – Southeastern Louisiana – So. – Alexandria, La. – 3.29 – Biology
Rebecca Skains – Southeastern Louisiana – Sr. – Calhoun, La. – 3.71 – Biology
Katelyn Belch – Abilene Christian – So. – Wylie, Texas – 4.00 – Elementary Education
Samantha Bradley – Abilene Christian – So. – Azle, Texas – 4.00 – Mathematics
Morgan Felts – Central Arkansas – Sr. – Conway, Ark. – 3.85 – Psychology
Sierra Humphrey – Houston Baptist – So. – Tecumseh, Okla. – 4.00 – Biochemistry-Molecular Biology
Cayla Jones – Northwestern State – So. – Missouri City, Texas – 3.33 – Business Administration
Brooke Malia – Sam Houston State – So. – Cypress, Texas – 3.58 – General Business
Kelly Meeuwsen – Lamar – Sr. – Hillsboro, Ore. – 3.47 – Biology
Linsey Tomlinson – Abilene Christian – Jr. – Huffman, Texas – 4.00 – Psychology
Aubree Turbeville – McNeese – Sr. – Mesquite, Texas – 3.14 – Health & Human Performance
Elise Vincent – Northwestern State – Jr. – Maurice, La. – 3.91 – Biology
Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.