Southeastern Trio Claims Southland All-Academic Honors

HAMMOND, La. – After excelling in the classroom and on the field, three Southeastern Louisiana softball student-athletes were named to the Southland Conference All-Academic Softball Teams, which were released by the league office on Monday. Representing SLU were sophomore outfielder Madisen Blackford, senior first baseman Rebecca Skains and sophomore catcher Ella Manzer. Blackford was a first team choice, while Skains and Manzer were both second team selections. The three Southland All-Academic honorees matched a school record. The Lady Lions have previously had three on the all-academic squads in the 2011 and 2018 seasons. Blackford, an accounting major with a 3.54 grade point average, was a first team All-Southland selection after leading the team with seven home runs and a .589 slugging percentage. The Des Moines, Iowa native added 11 doubles, 34 RBI and 19 stolen bases. Skains, who has a 3.71 GPA as a biology major, was previously named to the All-Southland and All-Louisiana squads. The Calhoun, Louisiana native set a single-season school record with 20 doubles, while also leading the Southland with 48 RBI. She hit .333 with 63 hits and a team-high 96 total bases. Manzer, who carries a 3.29 cumulative GPA in biology, adds to her sophomore year resume’, which includes All-Southland, NFCA All-Region and All-Louisiana recognition. The Alexandria, Louisiana native batted .341 with 58 hits, 13 doubles and 31 RBI, while twice named Southland Hitter of the Week. Student-athletes must have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average, be in their second season at their current institution and be significant on-field contributors. Teams are selected by the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and academic coordinators. Southland Player and Pitcher of the Year Lindsey McLeod of Sam Houston State was named Southland Student-Athlete of the Year after posting a 4.0 GPA as a health sciences major.

2019 Southland Conference Softball All-Academic Teams

Softball Student-Athlete of the Year: Lindsey McLeod, Sam Houston State

First Team

Name – School – Cl. – Hometown – GPA – Major

Madisen Blackford – Southeastern Louisiana – So. – Des Moines, Iowa – 3.54 — Accounting

Kali Clement – Nicholls – Sr. – Thibodaux, La. – 3.61 – Health Sciences

Margarita Corona – Stephen F. Austin – Sr. – Tuscon, Ariz. – 3.09 – Kinesiology

Amanda Gianelloni – Nicholls – Sr. – Napoleonville, La. – 3.86 – Marketing

Emma Holland – Nicholls – So. – Weimar, Texas – 4.00 – Health Sciences

Demi Janak – Houston Baptist – Sr. – Spring, Texas – 4.00 – Accounting

Shannon Klaus – Lamar – Jr. – Cedar Creek, Texas – 3.91 – Exercise Science

Megan Landry – Nicholls – Sr. – Pierre Part, La. – 3.97 – Secondary Education-English

Justyce McClain – McNeese – Sr. – Phoenix, Ariz. – 3.22 – Mass Communication

Megan McDonald – Sam Houston State – Jr. – Georgetown, Texas – 3.76 — Kinesiology

Lindsey McLeod – Sam Houston State – Sr. – Austin, Texas – 4.00 – Health Sciences

Tiffany Thompson – Sam Houston State – Jr. – Montgomery, Texas – 3.78 – Public Health

Second Team

Name – School – Cl. – Hometown – GPA – Major

Ella Manzer – Southeastern Louisiana – So. – Alexandria, La. – 3.29 – Biology

Rebecca Skains – Southeastern Louisiana – Sr. – Calhoun, La. – 3.71 – Biology

Katelyn Belch – Abilene Christian – So. – Wylie, Texas – 4.00 – Elementary Education

Samantha Bradley – Abilene Christian – So. – Azle, Texas – 4.00 – Mathematics

Morgan Felts – Central Arkansas – Sr. – Conway, Ark. – 3.85 – Psychology

Sierra Humphrey – Houston Baptist – So. – Tecumseh, Okla. – 4.00 – Biochemistry-Molecular Biology

Cayla Jones – Northwestern State – So. – Missouri City, Texas – 3.33 – Business Administration

Brooke Malia – Sam Houston State – So. – Cypress, Texas – 3.58 – General Business

Kelly Meeuwsen – Lamar – Sr. – Hillsboro, Ore. – 3.47 – Biology

Linsey Tomlinson – Abilene Christian – Jr. – Huffman, Texas – 4.00 – Psychology

Aubree Turbeville – McNeese – Sr. – Mesquite, Texas – 3.14 – Health & Human Performance

Elise Vincent – Northwestern State – Jr. – Maurice, La. – 3.91 – Biology

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.