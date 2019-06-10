× Southeastern Places Quartet on All-Louisiana Team

HAMMOND, La. – Four of the Southeastern Louisiana softball team’s standouts represented the Lady Lions on the 2019 Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana Collegiate Softball Team, which were released Sunday night. Senior first baseman Rebecca Skains led the way for the SLU contingent, earning second team honors. Senior second baseman Jaquelyn Ramon, junior pitcher Alley McDonald and sophomore catcher Ella Manzer were all honorable mention selections. The four honorees were tied for the second-most in program history. The Lady Lions had five All-Louisiana selections in 2013. Skains was named to the All-Louisiana team after earning honorable mention All-Southland honors last month. The Calhoun, Louisiana native set a single-season school record with 20 doubles, ranking her 10th in Division I with her league-high total. She also led the Southland with 48 RBI, while ranking among the conference leaders in hits (63), triples (2) and total bases (96). In her final season in Hammond, Skains made just two errors on a league-high 483 chances and led the Southland with 463 putouts.

Ramon added to her already impressive senior year trophy case, as the Alvin, Texas native received the 2019 New Balance/NFCA Division I Golden Shoe Award, third team NFCA All-South Region and honorable mention All-Southland recognition. The speedster from Channelview, Texas led the nation with 63 stolen bases and 1.15 steals per contest. Her single-season Southland record steals total was the 10th highest in Division I history.

Ramon also led the Southland with a single-season school record 51 runs, while ranking among the league leaders in batting average (.347), on-base percentage (.447), hits (58) and walks (28). She finished her career with a Southland record 184 stolen bases – the eighth-highest career total in Division I history, while also setting a SLU career record with 151 runs scored. McDonald was named All-Louisiana after earning second team All-Southland honors. The Whitehouse, Tennessee native established herself as the SLU ace in her third season in the green and gold, finishing 13-7 overall with a 2.34 earned run average. McDonald was particularly impressive versus league opposition, finishing with an 11-2 record versus conference foes during the regular season. She ranked in the Southland top 10 in wins, earned run average and opposing batting average (.237).

Rounding out the Southeasern contingent was Manzer, who also earned second team All-Southland and third team NFCA All-South Region after a breakout sophomore campaign. The Alexandria, Louisiana native was SLU’s most consistent hitter in a year that the Lady Lions led the Southland with a .301 batting average. Manzer’s .341 batting average (8th), 58 hits (5th) and 13 doubles (6th) all ranked among the league’s best. She got off to a hot start, winning the first two Southland Conference Hitter of the Week awards.

NCAA Regional participants UL Lafayette, LSU and Louisiana Tech shared the individual awards. Ragin’ Cajuns Alissa Dalton (Hitter of the Year) and Summer Ellyson (Pitcher of the Year) took home the top two honors. LSU third baseman Amanda Sanchez was named Newcomer of the Year, while fellow third baseman Lindsay Edwards of Louisiana Tech was named Freshman of the Year.

UL Lafayette’s Gerry Glasco and Louisiana Tech’s Mark Montgomery shared Coach of the Year honors. The All-Louisiana teams were selected by a panel of media and state sports information directors.

For the first time, players from two-year schools LSU Eunice, Bossier Parish Community College and Baton Rouge Community College were eligible for inclusion on the All-Louisiana teams. LSU Eunice pitcher Heather Zumo, an honorable mention selection, signed with SLU in November and will join the Lady Lions for the 2020 season.

2019 All-Louisiana Collegiate Softball Team

First Team

Pos. – Name – School – Yr. – Hometown

P – Krystal De La Cruz – Louisiana Tech – Sr. – Eagle Pass, Texas

P – Summer Ellyson – UL Lafayette – Jr. – Lafayette, La.

P – Megan Landry – Nicholls – Sr. – Pierra Part, La.

C – Julie Rawls – UL Lafayette – Jr. – Hallsville, Texas

1B – Kourtney Gremillion – UL Lafayette – So. – Gonzales, La.

2B – Shemiah Sanchez – LSU – Sr. – Newnan, Ga.

3B – Amanda Sanchez – LSU – Sr. – West Covina, Calif.

SS – Alissa Dalton – UL Lafayette – Jr. – Cypress, Texas

OF – Aliyah Andrews – LSU – Jr. – Oldsmar, Fla.

OF – Jazlyn Crowder – Louisiana Tech – Sr. – Kennedale, Texas

OF – Sarah Hudek – UL Lafayette – Jr. – Sugar Land, Texas

DP – Lexie Comeaux – UL Lafayette – Sr. – Tomball, Texas

UT – Shelbi Sunseri – LSU – So. – Santa Fe, Texas

Hitter of the Year: Alissa Dalton, UL Lafayette

Pitcher of the Year: Summer Ellyson, UL Lafayette

Newcomer of the Year: Amanda Sanchez, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Lindsay Edwards, Louisiana Tech

Coach of the Year (tie): Gerry Glasco, UL Lafayette; Mark Montgomery, Louisiana Tech

Second Team

Pos. – Name – School – Yr. – Hometowm

P – Preslee Galloway – Louisiana Tech – Sr. – Pilot Point, Texas

P – Jensen Howell – LSU Eunice – So. – Alexandria, La.

P – Shelby Wickersham – LSU – Fr. – Metairie, La.

C – Kali Clement – Nicholls – Sr. – Thibodaux, La.

1B – Rebecca Skains – Southeastern Louisiana – Sr. – Calhoun, La.

2B – Kimmie Atienza – Louisiana Tech – Jr. – Texarkana, Texas

3B – Lindsay Edwards – Louisiana Tech – Fr. – Plano, Texas

SS – Ruby Butler – Bossier Parish CC – Fr. – Snohomish, Wash.

OF – Shelby Bergeron – Louisiana College – Sr. – Morgan City, La.

OF – Justyce McClain – McNeese – Sr. – Phoenix, Ariz.

OF – Morgan Turkoly – Louisiana Tech – Sr. – Sanger, Texas

DP – Rikkelle Miller – Grambling – Fr. – Atlanta, Ga.

UT – Keeli Milligan – UL Lafayette – Sr. – Vidor, Texas

Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Alley McDonald, Southeastern Louisiana; Heather Zumo, LSU Eunice.

Catcher: Ella Manzer, Southeastern Louisiana.

First Base: Amanda Doyle, LSU; Abby Sterling, Louisiana College.

Second Base: Jaquelyn Ramon, Southeastern Louisiana; Abi Cole, Bossier Parish CC.

Third Base: Kara Gremillion, UL Lafayette; Lauren Rachal, LSU-Alexandria.

Shortstop: Bayli Simon, Louisiana Tech.

Outfield: Sydney McKay, ULM; Raina O’Neal, UL Lafayette; Rebecca Shepherd, Bossier Parish CC; Savannah Stewart, LSU; Sara Tate, LSU Eunice.

Designated Player: Sloane Stewartson, Louisiana Tech.

Utility: E.C. Delafield, Northwestern State; RyLeigh Rutherford, LSU-Alexandria.

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.