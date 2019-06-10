SHIPROCKED: Setting sail from NOLA next February! Lineup announced!

NEW ORLEANS – ShipRocked sets sail for the 11th year from February 1-6, 2020! Departing from New Orleans, with stops in Key West and Cozumel, the ultimate rock music cruise vacation features performances from over two dozen music artists, including the ShipRocked debut of Asking Alexandria, plus Beartooth, Of Mice & Men, Black Stone Cherry, Badflower and more.

The Stowaways return for the fifth year as ShipRocked’s own all-star band, with a revolving cast of special guests to be announced. In addition, ShipRocked 2020 will feature special appearances from Clint Lowery, Andy Wood, late night DJ sets from Wilson’s Chad Nicefield and more.

Staterooms for ShipRocked 2020 are sold out, but a wait list is available at www.ShipRocked.com.

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale says, “The last time we were castaways on ShipRocked it was a blast! I don’t know what was more fun, the epic non-stop rock shows or just being able to party one on one with all of our super fans! We out-ran a storm, Arejay gave interviews with a rubber chicken in an elevator, we handed out free drinks to anyone who wanted them, I even got lucky…playing roulette! I can’t wait to make new memories with all of you!” Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti adds, “I always look forward to hanging with all of our friends on ShipRocked. It is definitely one of the highlights of our tour; see you all soon!” Asking Alexandria’s Danny Worsnop jokes, “As a man who has performed on ShipRocked before, and regularly blacks out on boats, I am looking forward to doing both again in February. If you see a guy who looks like me but is almost definitely an inflatable tube man from outside a car dealership…it’s me and I probably need more tequila.”

“It’s the 11th voyage of ShipRocked, so naturally we are gonna crank it up one louder! SR20 promises to deliver one of the most incredible and diverse lineups we’ve ever hosted aboard, and we couldn’t be more excited for our guests to ‘Rock Hard and Vacation Harder’ with all of our performers next February!” says ShipRocked creator and producer Alan Koenig of ASK4 Entertainment. “We’re also stoked to be sailing for the first time from the Big Easy – a city which is ready-made for our ShipRocker Krewe – and to throw a proper week long Carnivàle! We’ll have dat boat brimmin’ with plenty of booze, beads and beaucoup bands, ready to Laissez Les Bon Temps Roche…Let the good times ROCK!”

ShipRocked is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that provides guests with the opportunity to vacation with their favorite bands, meet new friends, and reunite with old ones year after year. In addition to unique performances and musical collaborations, ShipRocked onboard and beach activities include photo meet and greet with band members, artist hosted events and activities, crazy theme nights, after hours parties and more.

ShipRocked guests will enjoy luxury accommodations onboard the Carnival Valor throughout the vacation. Carnival Valor features multiple gourmet dining options, including Guy Fieri’s Guy’s Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina, Mongolian Wok, Ol’ Fashioned BBQ, and more. With 22 bars and lounges, well-appointed sleeper accommodations, a tranquil spa, casino, fitness center, mini-golf, wet and wild waterslide, and multiple pools and hot-tubs, guests will have a

frontier of options to choose from.