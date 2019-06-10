Registration open for the ‘NOLA Back 2 School Fest’

NEW ORLEANS – Shell is happy to announce the NOLA Back 2 School fest, happening Saturday, July 27.

At the fest, 5,000 students will receive free backpacks and school supplies.

The event will last from 8 A.M. to noon, at Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center; 7910 Stroelitz St, New Orleans.

The annual NOLA Back 2 School Fest will provide 5,000 students in grades K-6 with free backpacks filled with essential school supplies to give students the basic tools they need to start the school year.

In addition to backpacks and school supplies, students can receive a free haircut, participate in vision and dental checks and other important health screenings.

Fest-goers can also connect with supportive services, enjoy entertainment, and participate in hands-on STEM stations to create excitement and build confidence for the start of the new school year.

Students must register in advance to receive the free backpack and school supplies.

Registration is required as supplies are limited!