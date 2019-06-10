Rare June Cool Front Moving In!!

Have you stepped outside this evening? It feels somewhat comfortable! Lower humidity is spilling southward through Louisiana! And it will feel even more crisp by tomorrow morning through Friday morning! Enjoy!

