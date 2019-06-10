Range of emotions: Florida State defeats LSU in 12 innings to win Baton Rouge Super Regional

Drew Mendoza’s RBI Single in the bottom of the 12th scored the winning as Florida State defeated LSU 5-4, completing a two game sweep of the Tigers in the Baton Rouge Super Regional.

Mendoza’s hit came off of LSU reliever Devin Fontenot. Fontenot was superb, allowing only 2 hits in 6.1 innings pitched. He struck out 11.

Trailing 4-1, LSU scored 1 in the 6th and 2 in the 8th to send the game to extra innings.

After 4 hours, and 14 minutes, Florida State celebrated, and LSU’s season ended.

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said there plenty of big moments in the series and that both clubs played their hearts out.

The victory by Florida State sent the Seminoles to the College World Series in the 40th and final season for head coach Mike Martin.