Police: Newport man reported guns stolen after he traded them for sex with underage girl

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — A 53-year-old Newport man has been charged after police say he falsely reported that two of his firearms were stolen.

Instead, police say, Michael Shane McCreary exchanged the guns for drugs — after trying to use them as payment for for sex with an underage girl.

East Pennsboro Township Police say they began investigating on Dec. 6, 2018, when McCreary came to the station to report the theft of two of his firearms from his secondary residence in Enola.

On Dec. 13, 2018, Harrisburg Police contacted East Pennsboro Township Police to report that one of the firearms had been recovered. They also told East Pennsboro Police that they observed and followed McCreary as he brought another man into the city, where the firearm was sold for drugs, police say.

After further investigation, East Pennsboro Township Police determined McCreary had paid for sexual favors with the girl. While the girl did not want the firearms, police say, she asked her boyfriend to take the guns. McCreary then drove the man to Harrisburg to purchase drugs, according to police.

McCreary was charged with four counts of sale or transfer of firearms, prostitution, unlawful contact with a minor, false reports to law enforcement authorities, unsworn falsification to authorities, and corruption of minors.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled, police say.