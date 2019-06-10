Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Penny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Penny is an adult, medium-sized Corgi. They call her "low-rider." She looks like a big dog, but her legs never quite caught up with the rest of her body, so she is a little stumpy. But she owns it! It makes her more agile when she plays with her other four-legged friends because she has a lower center of gravity. A nice man found Penny wandering around on her own when he was out working and decided to help her out. He tried to find her family for weeks, but they never turned up. So he brought Penny to the Jefferson Parish Shelter so she could get all of her shots to keep her healthy and then ARNO took her in and that's where she's been staying while she looks for her forever family. Even through all of that change, she keeps a positive, happy outlook on life and just keeps smiling! So if you're looking to bring that type of energy into your life, she is your girl!

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

Click here for more information about Penny.

Click here for more information about Animal Rescue New Orleans.