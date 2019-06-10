× Pelicans Hire Swin Cash as Vice President of Basketball Operations/Team Development

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans have hired Swin Cash as Vice President of Basketball Operations/Team Development, it was announced today by Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Swin Cash and her family to the New Orleans Pelicans,” said Griffin. “Her legendary experience as a player, champion and winner at every level, on and off the floor, represents everything we want this organization to be about. In addition to her background as an executive with the New York Liberty, Swin has a strong reputation as a thought leader in the area of player and human development and her work as a global NBA/WNBA ambassador speaks to her incredible relationships throughout the League family.”

“I am so excited to join the New Orleans Pelicans as Vice President of Basketball Operations/Team Development,” said Cash. “I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Mrs. Benson, David Griffin and the Pelicans organization for the opportunity to serve in a leadership role in the front office. I will use my experience as a professional athlete in the WNBA, Vice President of the WNBPA, businesswoman and philanthropist, along with the knowledge I’ve gained as a front office executive, to cultivate the organization’s basketball culture on the court and in the community.”

During her 15-year WNBA career, Cash appeared in 479 regular season games with the Detroit Shock, Seattle Storm, Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty, finishing with career averages of 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

A three-time WNBA champion (2003, 2006, 2010), four-time WNBA All-Star (2003, 2005, 2009, 2011), and two-time WNBA All-Star Game MVP (2009, 2011), Cash is one of just two players in WNBA history to amass 5,000 points, 2,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists in her career. She also won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S. Women’s National Team (2004, 2012) and was named one of the WNBA’s Top 20 Best and Most Influential players.

Cash retired at the conclusion of the 2016 WNBA season as one of the most decorated players in league history after ending her career ranked 14th in scoring (5,119 points), 4th in games played (479), and 7th in rebounds (2,251). Following retirement, she remained with the New York Liberty and assumed a first-of-its-kind WNBA front office position as Director of Franchise Development in January of 2017.

Selected number two overall by Detroit in the 2002 WNBA Draft out of the University of Connecticut, Cash helped the Huskies win national championships in 2000 and 2002 and was named the 2002 Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

Off the court, Cash has covered sports and culture for several different media outlets such as Turner Sports and CBS Sports networks. She is also the founder of Swin Cash Enterprises LLC, Cash Building Blocks, an urban development company that renovates and offers affordable homes for low income families, and the Cash for Kids Foundation, whose mission is to motivate, educate & elevate kids through physical fitness, nutrition, education, cultural trips, and sports camps.

Article courtesy of New Orleans Pelicans Media Relations Department.