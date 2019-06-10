Mirror, mirror who are these suspects?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify a pair of women in a theft investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Saturday, May 18, at about 5:45 in the evening. Police posted surveillance video and some details of the investigation on the department's YouTube channel.

The video shows a small station wagon pull up and park along the curb in the 900 block of Octavia Street in the Uptown area. The video shows two women exit the car and approach the front porch of a home. Moments later, the pair is seen on the video returning to the car with a large object.

According to police, the pair stole a large, 3x4 foot mirror from the porch. After returning to their car, the pair loads the mirror through the back hatch and drives away from the scene.

If you have information that could help police solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers. You could earn a cash reward, and you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court.

So far, 404 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.