Mandeville Man Gets 35 Years In Prison For Shooting At Police In Standoff

MANDEVILLE, LA – In January 2018, 41-year-old Cory C. McDonald attacked a woman and held her captive, and on June 7, he pleaded guilty.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that McDonald, of Mandeville, pleaded guilty Friday to attempted first degree murder, second degree battery, false imprisonment, and resisting an officer with force.

McDonald was sentenced to a total of 35 years in prison without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

McDonald attacked the woman, and held her inside a Mandeville home until she was able to escape and call police.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded and found McDonald, armed with a shotgun and barricaded inside a small shed in the back yard of the property.

While officers tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender, McDonald fired twice at them and narrowly missed striking one of the deputies in the head.

After more than two hours, the department’s S.W.A.T. was able to enter the home and subdue McDonald, as he fought them.