Kody Hoese Named First Team All-American by Baseball America

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Tulane third baseman Kody Hoese was named a to the Baseball America All-America First Team the publication announced on Monday. Hoese is the first Green Wave player since Mark Hamilton in 2006 to earn first team recognition from Baseball America, while being the 13th player in program history to be included on one of Baseball America’s three lists. It’s been an award-laden year for the Griffith, Indiana, native, as this year alone Hoese was named the NCBWA District 7 Co-Player of the Year, a first team All-American by Collegiate Baseball, finalist for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award, semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy, being the 2019 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year as well as first team all-conference. Last Monday, Hoese was selected 25th overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB Draft. Hoese finished the season leading the Green Wave with a .391 batting average, producing 92 hits with 61 RBI and 72 runs scored. He slugged .779 to go with a .486 on-base percentage as he started all 58 games for the team this season.

Hoese’s numbers this year has him scattered throughout the program record book, as he now ranks fourth in slugging percentage, tied for second all-time in a single season with 23 home runs and fourth with 183 total bases. Within the conference the home runs, total bases, slugging percentage and 72 runs scored are all American Athletic Conference records. In 28 games this year Hoese finished with multiple hits, including having 18 games with two hits, eight games with three hits and a game with four and five hits, respectively. 17 times, Hoese drove in multiple runs with 10 games driving in two, five games driving in three and a pair of games with four. Hoese had the longest hitting streak on the team this year spanning 19 games, while reaching base safely in 35 consecutive games at one point. He tied the single-game record for home runs with three against Lamar, while also becoming the first player since 2013 to have five hits in a game coming on the road at New Orleans. From the beginning of April until mid-May, Hoese hit above .400, with his highest mark reaching .417.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.