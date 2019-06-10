Highly venomous man-of-wars washing up on SC beaches

Posted 10:12 AM, June 10, 2019, by

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is warning beachgoers.The DNR said Portuguese man-of-wars have recently been reported on the state's beaches. Full Credit: South Carolina Department of Natural Resources/Security and Emergency Response Training Center

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is warning beachgoers.

The DNR said Portuguese man-of-wars have recently been reported on the state’s beaches.

“You should steer clear of these highly venomous relatives of jellyfish both in the water and ashore, as even a dead man-of-war has a sting strong enough to sometimes require medical attention. Fortunately, the bright blue ‘float’ of a man-of-war makes them easy to recognize and avoid. ”

“Typically a resident of the open ocean, these fascinating animals (which are not actually one creature, but four types living together in a colony) are occasionally pushed ashore by strong winds. They have recently washed onto beaches from Florida to North Carolina.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.