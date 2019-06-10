× Gallen Earns Third Pitcher of the Week Award

Metairie, LA – The Pacific Coast League has named New Orleans Baby Cakes right-hander Zac Gallen its Pitcher

of the Week for June 3-9. In just over two months into the 2019 season, Gallen has racked up Pitcher of the Week honors in the Pacific

Coast League three times. It is the first time a pitcher or player has received a PCL Player of the Week award

three or more times since the PCL expanded to 16 clubs in 1998. At 8-1 on the season, Gallen is tied for first in all

of Minor League Baseball in terms of wins (8) and starts (13) and leads the minors in strikeouts (104), innings

pitched (86.0), average against (.150) and WHIP (0.70). In addition, the University of North Carolina product

leads the PCL in all previously mentioned categories, as well as leads the league in earned run average (1.50).

For the week, the 23-year-old started two games for the Baby Cakes, allowing just one run on seven hits in 12.0

innings of work, while striking out 16 batters and issuing just three walks. Gallen was drafted by the St. Louis

Cardinals in the third round of the 2016 first year player draft and was acquired by the Marlins in a five-player

trade on December 14, 2017.

Round Rock infielder Nick Tanielu was named Player of the Week after hitting .483 with four home runs and 13

RBI in six games.

Article courtesy of New Orleans Baby Cakes Media Relations Department.