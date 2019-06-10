Galatoire’s Restaurant announces menu for June 13 Hall & Walt Vineyard summer wine dinner

NEW ORLEANS – On Monday, Galatoire’s Restaurant announced the menu for their June 13 wine dinner, the first of its Summer Wine Dinner Series.

The first dinner begins Thursday, June 13, and features the wines of Hall & Walt Vineyard and culinary creations of Executive Chef Phillip Lopez alongside the featured wines selected by Sommelier René Sudduth.

Hall & Walt Wines is a premier portfolio of luxury wineries located in Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley.

The dinner will begin at 7 P.M. in the restaurant’s private dining room.

The menu for the evening includes:

The second installment will feature the wines of Daou Vineyard on Thursday, July 25.

The rugged extremes of the Daou Vineyards, located in the mountains of Paso Robles, California, are a gift to lovers of Sauvignon Blanc.

Their vision of winemaking is to seek absolute purity in the flavors of wine to reflect their true terroir.

Thursday, August 29, will conclude the summer series with a special dinner called An Evening of Rosé.

This specialty dinner will feature wines from several vineyards handpicked by Galatoire’s own sommelier.

The selections, with varying shades of blush, will be sure to end the summer series on a high.

Tickets are $175 for the first two dinners and $125 for An Evening of Rosé.

The first two dinners in the series will benefit the Galatoire Foundation.

Created in 2010, the Galatoire Foundation establishes a framework for the restaurant’s numerous community activities and donations through a number of events including the annual Mardi Gras and Christmas table auctions, which have raised more than $2.2 million since their inception in 2006.

The Galatoire Foundation is dedicated to the people of New Orleans and will leave a legacy on a region that has patronized Galatoire’s for generations.