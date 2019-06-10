Community Member hosts Haircuts for the Homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Haircuts for the Homeless set up shop at 10 AM Sunday morning. Owner and former barber, Gregory Harris, hosted the annual event. Being a New Orleans resident for over ten year, Gregory says the goal was to help out members of the community.

"This is the second time I've done it and every time, I'm humbled." Harris told WGNO. "Everything is out of pocket-- we have no big sponsorship behind us. It's just a great thing to give back to the city."

Greg and his crew were giving free haircuts under the Claiborne bridge at Canal Street until mid-afternoon.

He says, the event was such a big hit last year, they decided to do it again this year! Haircuts came with a hot meal and Lavish Lemonade.

The third annual Haircuts for the homeless is expected to happen next summer.