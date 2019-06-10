Community Member hosts Haircuts for the Homeless

Posted 1:34 PM, June 10, 2019, by

 

NEW ORLEANS - Haircuts for the Homeless set up shop at 10 AM Sunday morning. Owner and former barber, Gregory Harris, hosted the annual event. Being a New Orleans resident for over ten year, Gregory says the goal was to help out members of the community.

"This is the second time I've done it and every time, I'm humbled." Harris told WGNO. "Everything is out of pocket-- we have no big sponsorship behind us. It's just a great thing to give back to the city."

Greg and his crew were giving free haircuts under the Claiborne bridge at Canal Street until mid-afternoon.

He says, the event was such a big hit last year, they decided to do it again this year! Haircuts came with a hot meal and Lavish Lemonade.

The third annual Haircuts for the homeless is expected to happen next summer.

 

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.