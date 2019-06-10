6-year-old superhero captures nemesis at Navy Pier, gets thanks from the mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — With the help of Make-A-Wish volunteers and Chicago police, a young boy helped save the city from villains Sunday, creating a life-changing experience for the six-year-old hero.

Citizens at Navy Pier looked to Chicago's newest superhero, Galacto (AKA Finn Kuzniar), to catch notorious bank robber “T-Storm.” With the help of Chicago police, Galacto defeated the bad guy.

He even got thanks from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Asked about his nemesis during an interview after his heroics, Galacto said of T-Storm: "Now, he's my friend." With good reason. T-Storm is actually his brother.

"Finn is an amazing kiddo, and we’re just so thankful to the city of Chicago for them being able to provide all of this today, it was just awesome," his mom Jamie Kuzniar said.

In real life, Finn, is battling a life-threatening auto-immune disease. His battle with Chicago's super-villains was made possible by Make-A-Wish Illinois, which has granted more than 15,000 wishes to kids in the state since it was founded in 1985.