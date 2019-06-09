FRENCH QUARTER- Pride weekend culminated with a parade that rolled Saturday night that celebrated the LGBTQ community and love around New Orleans. Themed 'One Community,' it featured more than 60 marching groups and more than 24 floats, plus a slew of themed bicycles, scooters, and other vehicles. The parade was seen all over the French Quarter with the balconies packed with spectators enjoying the procession. Before the parade, Pridefest, a free block party celebration, was held featuring a performance by bounce artist Big Freedia.
New Orleans Pride Parade held in French Quarter
