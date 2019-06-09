Bluesberry Festival held in Covington at Bogue Falaya Park

COVINGTON- Bluesberry Festival, a new full-day celebration of the arts, made its debut on Saturday! Set in the riverside Bogue Falaya Park in Covington, Bluesberry Festival was a perfect escape for blues music and art fanatics who want to 'experience' the arts amidst Southeast Louisiana`s beautiful natural landscape. The festival boasts an interactive arts tent, 35+ original art vendors, a beer garden, children`s village, and more. The festival is family-friendly and also featured a number of food and beverage options celebrating blueberry season.
