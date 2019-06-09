LAFITTE GREENWAY- The 610 Stompers were back this weekend and invited the public to dance through the streets at their 10th Annual Bar Crawl. They moved the route to Mid-City this year to check out a couple of the newest spots in the city! Always a good cause and a great time, the 610 Stompers brought their extraordinary moves to the masses while visiting some of the best bars around. There were contests with coveted prizes and good times that you won`t easily forget. The Stompers also gave dance lessons to those who always wanted to see what it was like to be part of the famous group.
610 Stompers Bar Crawl held in Mid-City
