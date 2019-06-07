Two men arrested in Golden Meadow after traffic stops yields pills, heroin, meth, and THC oil

GOLDEN MEADOW, LA – Golden Meadow Chief of Police Reggie Pitre announced officers arrested two men on drug charges during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Michael Gilmer II, of Houma, and 40-year-old Michael Guidry, of Chauvin.

Just after 9 P.M. on Wednesday, June 5, officers conducted a traffic stop on LA Highway 3235 in Golden Meadow.

Officers identified the driver as Guidry and one of the passengers as Gilmer.

Both men were acting extremely nervous during the course of the stop.

Officers asked Guidry if there was anything illegal in the vehicle.

Guidry admitted to having Xanax in his medicine bag in the vehicle and consented to a search.

During the search, officers discovered the Xanax, which was not prescribed to him.

Officers also discovered a vial of THC oil, heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the glove box.

Both Guidry and Gilmer denied any knowledge of those items.

Gilmer and Guidry were both arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

Each was charged with possession of heroin, methamphetamine, cannabinoids, and drug paraphernalia.

Guidry was additionally charged with possession of Xanax and issued a citation for driving under suspension and without insurance.