Troopers Arrest Man for Pointing Firearm at Motorist

JEFFERSON PARISH – Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop B placed 22-year-old Saadiq Ellis of Denham Springs under arrest for a road rage incident involving a gun.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Tangipahoa Parish.

Shortly after 5:00 P.M. on June 5th, a motorist was traveling westbound on I-12 in Hammond behind a blue 2007 Dodge Dart.

The driver of the Dart began driving recklessly, and when the motorist pulled alongside the Dart, the driver (Ellis) held a pistol in the air and pointed it at him.

The motorist contacted State Police for assistance.

Troopers were able to stop the Dart on I-10 eastbound at Williams Blvd. in Kenner, where Ellis was taken into custody.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Ellis (a convicted felon) was in possession of two firearms, including the one he pointed at the motorist.

Ellis was placed under arrest and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for aggravated assault with a firearm, reckless operation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and suspended driver’s license.

Louisiana State Troopers remain dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of the people in the state.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind the public to drive safely and exercise extra patience on the roads.

Motorists that witness hazardous or dangerous situations are urged to dial *LSP (*577) and report that activity to the Louisiana State Police.