Texas man wanted for juvenile sex crimes arrested in Covington

Posted 11:36 AM, June 7, 2019, by

COVINGTON, LA – On June 5, a Texas man who was wanted for juvenile sex crimes, was apprehended in Covington.

A STPSO detective assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, assisted in the arrest.

The suspect, 36-year-old Steven Maurice Goff, was wanted by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office on their charge of sexual performance by a child.

Members of the Task Force located Goff at a family members’ Covington-area residence around 5:30 P.M. Wednesday.

Goff was taken into custody without incident and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.