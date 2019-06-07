Texas man wanted for juvenile sex crimes arrested in Covington

COVINGTON, LA – On June 5, a Texas man who was wanted for juvenile sex crimes, was apprehended in Covington.

A STPSO detective assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, assisted in the arrest.

The suspect, 36-year-old Steven Maurice Goff, was wanted by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office on their charge of sexual performance by a child.

Members of the Task Force located Goff at a family members’ Covington-area residence around 5:30 P.M. Wednesday.

Goff was taken into custody without incident and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.