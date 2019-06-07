Rolling Stones pre-party at Vintage Rock Club

NEW ORLEANS – Vintage Rock Club announced a pre-concert party to kick of a night with the Rolling Stones.

The party and concert are on Sunday, July 14.

Vintage Rock Club will open their doors at 4 P.M. with a cash bar, loud music, and Stone videos playing on the big screen.

It will be the perfect spot to start off the night.

The party is free and open to the public.

Vintage Rock Club is described as a “throwback club and video music experience surrounded by the concept of the greatest jukebox that ever lived.”

The venue is located at 1007 Poydras Street.

The Rolling Stones concert starts at 7:30 P.M. at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.