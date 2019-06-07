NOPD gets new officers just in time to help with summer

NEW ORLEANS — The recruits of the New Orleans Police Department’s Class 185 started their training in November of last year. As of this morning, they’re the department’s newest officers.

The class was the last one to begin under Superintendent Michael Harrison who is now the top cop in Baltimore, MD. It started with 33 recruits. 25 passed the program to become officers this mornign.

It is the second recruit class to graduate under new Superintendent Shaun Ferguson who once was commander of the department’s training academy.

One of the more emotional moments of the officers’ graduation ceremony is when their badges are pinned on their uniforms, each one by a family member or other important people in their lives.

The graduation ceremony comes just in time for the city to get additional officers on the street for the summer months. While many of the most violent crime categories are down in New Orleans, others that commonly involve juveniles are up. Mayor LaToya Cantrell has said that the city will aggressively enforce its juvenile curfew.

But the mayor also sees the latest recruit class as part of a bigger picture for the city.

“In time for summer months, but really, just as we grow our force, it’s not just about the summer. It’s about the long-term strategy to keep our people safe,” Cantrell told WGNO.

To see some of the graduation ceremony, click on the photo gallery at the top of this page.