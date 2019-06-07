LSU track-star Sha’Carri Richardson makes world history

Austin, Texas – LSU’s Sha’Carri Richardson accomplished a feat that no sprinter in world history has ever done.

Nobody.

Richardson ran times of 10.99 in the 100 meters and 22.37 in the 200 meters to become the first U20 woman in world history to run sub 11 seconds in the 100 meters and sub 23.4 seconds in the 200 meters… in one day.

The amazing feat happened on June 6, at the Mike A. Myers Stadium, on day two of the NCAA Championships.

Add in seven scoring opportunities and a school record, and that that fully encompasses the kind of evening that the LSU women’s track and field team had on its first day of competition at NCAAs.

Richardson qualified for both the 100 and 200 by registering a personal best in the 200 and matching her personal best in the 100.

Richardson, a Texas native who hails from Dallas, ran a 10.99 in the 100 meter dash to match her career best that she set two weeks ago, and just an hour later she clocked a PR of 22.37 in the 200 meters.

Only four U20 women in world history had ever run sub 22.40 in the 200 meters, and she is one of only six women in U20 world history to crack 11 seconds, but no one had ever done both until Richardson ran her 22.37 on Thursday night.

In addition to the U20 world history, Richardson’s 10.99 was the fourth sub-11 wind-legal 100 meter time in NCAA Championships semifinals history and it’s a U20 world lead.