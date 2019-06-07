LSU looks to keep momentum going in NCAA Super Regional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baton Rouge, La. -- LSU is hosting their 11th Super Regional this weekend in a best-of-3 series with Florida State. This Tigers team has found a ton of momentum this post season, having won 10 of their last 13 games, looking to keep that rolling against the Seminoles.

"Right now I really like the way this team's playing," said LSU pitcher Zack Hess. "We're playing very loose, a lot of confidence. We're kind of following suit with a lot of LSU teams where we're playing our best baseball down the stretch. We just want to continue to play the level of baseball that we've been playing going into this weekend."

"It's just that weird balance of when you're going well, you're not thinking about too much," said LSU outfielder Antoine Duplantis. "You show up to the field. You' don't think about the game or anything until you start playing. And then when you're going bad you're putting pressure on yourself. So I think everybody's in that mindset right now where everybody's loose, relaxed. You don't even have to think about the game too much. We just go out there and just let it rip. We're kind of in autopilot almost where we're just going and just playing. We kind of have those instincts of what we need to do."

"Since I've been here it's been like this every year," said LSU infielder Josh Smith. "I don't know why people still get down on us early-on because I feel like every year we come back and do this same thing. You want to be playing your best baseball at this time of the year and LSU is pretty good at doing that."

Freshman pitcher Cole Henry will get the start for the Tigers in game one Saturday afternoon, with first pitch set for 2:00 p.m. CT.