Forbes names Storyland among ‘Best Family-Travel Activities’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – With its many attractions, events, and open green spaces, City Park’s 1300 acres is a dream destination for anyone year-round and Storyland is a at the heart of the Park.

This month, Forbes named New Orleans one of the “Top 10 American Cities for Family-Friendly Travel” and Storyland in New Orleans City Park among the Best Family-Travel Activities in New Orleans.

“Storyland is a treasured part of New Orleans. Generations of children have memories of the dragon slide and three little pigs. This true gem in City Park will be revitalized this year, restoring the existing site and adding new additions creating an environment that will bring deeper interaction with the fairy-tales through fun, play, and education,” said Bob Becker, CEO for New Orleans City Park.

In Storyland, children can climb aboard Captain Hook’s pirate ship, follow Pinocchio into the mouth of a whale or scamper up Jack & Jill’s hill.

Delighting children since the 1950s, this charming theme playground is a child’s dream filled with 20 larger-than-life storybook sculptures featuring classic fairy-tale characters.

Children can have fun, play, and learn all while running under the shade of City Park oak trees.

Besides Storyland, the website singled out the Louisiana Children’s Museum’s big move to City Park in September of this year.

New Orleans City Park is in great company with other attractions such as the Audubon Zoo and rides on the streetcars.

In its 169th year, City Park continues to push forward with thoughtful progress.

Last month a 6 acre expansion of the New Orleans Museum of Art Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden was opened.

Café du Monde beignet restaurant will open its doors this summer providing both locals and tourists alike a sugar experience that’s a true part of the New Orleans experience.

A new ‘swing-ride’ will join the other 17 amusement rides in Carousel Gardens Amusement Park this fall.

In the fall a large outdoor kitchen will open inside the New Orleans Botanical Garden.

Scout Island Scream Park, a Halloween festival throughout October, will delight children with family friendly activities during the day and offer frightful haunts at night.

This November and December Celebration in the Oaks will host its 33rd year bringing over 1 million lights over 25-acres.