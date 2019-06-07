× Amite man killed in Livingston Parish crash

WATSON, LA.– Shortly before 4:00 am on Friday, State Troopers began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 16 north of LA Hwy 63 (Weiss Rd.) in Livingston Parish.

The crash took the life of 47-year-old Ronald Ridgedell of Amite.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Ridgedell was riding his bicycle in the northbound lane of LA Hwy 16. For unknown reasons, Ridgedell placed his bicycle on the north shoulder and walked into the northbound lane.

At the same time, 64-year-old Charles Barns Jr. of Greensburg was driving a 2012 Mack truck northbound on LA Hwy 16.

Ridgedell was struck by the Mack truck as he was walking in the roadway.

Ridgedell suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown at this time on the part of Ridgedell, but an autopsy and toxicology report will be conducted by the Coroner’s Office.

Barns was properly restrained and was uninjured.

He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

Ridgedell was wearing dark colored clothing, and there were no street lights in the area.

This crash remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.