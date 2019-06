Seven tornadoes reportedly touched down yesterday across South Louisiana.

Five injuries reported at ExxonMobil plant as a result from a likely tornado near Sorrento, Louisiana, and one fatality occurred in Baton Rouge as a result of flash flooding.

National Weather Service will be conducting surveys today to confirm the damage and strength of the tornadoes.

Already, NWS the survey team has determined an EF-1 tornado touched down in Baton Rouge with winds of 86-110mph.