500 Random Acts of Art in 50 Days: one man on a mission across America

NEW ORLEANS - Fasten your seat belt.

One guy is headed across America.

He's a New Orleans artist.

His name is John Bukaty.

And WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood knows what's on this guy's map.

After a career of canvas after canvas, John Bukaty is now learning to paint by numbers.

He's a man on a mission, this man and his art.

He's about to travel across America.

John Bukaty's got a plan.

He's creating what he calls 500 Random Acts of Art.

And he's creating these 500 Random Acts of Art in 50 Days.

He'll know what it means to miss New Orleans as sets out to as many states as he can.

John says he knows he's headed to "Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming, Illinois to start."

John's plan is to inspire other artists to do something randomly creative out there .

The journey of a thousand miles starts with one step.

Or in the case of John Bukaty and his art.

One well-packed.

Gassed-up.

Louisiana van.