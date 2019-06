BATON ROUGE – Two firefighters leaped into floodwaters in Baton Rouge this morning to rescue a woman from a flooded car.

Video provided by our partners at WBRZ shows the firefighters break a window in the rapidly sinking vehicle and pull the woman to safety.

Heavy flooding was reported across the Baton Rouge area this morning as a wave of severe weather made its way across Louisiana.

