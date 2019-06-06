Tickets on sale for Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

NEW ORLEANS – Tickets are now officially on sale for the 2019 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience.

The festival released their much anticipated lineup just two days ago.

Headliners include Guns N’ Roses, Beck, and Post Malone.

The 2019 fest will take place Halloween weekend, October 25, 26, & 27.

Those interested in attending should get their tickets soon, as prices will increase two times before the daily lineup is announced.

Last year, Voodoo celebrated their 20-year anniversary with a bang.

Now, Voodoo is at the end of a 10-year-contract with City Park, and may be working on securing a new contract, or a new venue.

With the future of the festival so uncertain, fans should definitely not miss this years fest.