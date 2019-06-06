× Possible tornado flips vehicles at Baton Rouge General Hospital

BATON ROUGE – A possible tornado tossed around vehicles in the parking lot of Baton Rouge General Hospital this morning.

No injuries were reported, but several vehicles were flipped onto their sides or roof after the severe weather moved through at around 8:15 a.m., according to hospital officials.

Minor damage to the main hospital building was reported, but patient services were not interrupted.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed a tornado touchdown.