One person confirmed dead after being trapped in flood waters

BATON ROUGE – East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sharron Weston Broome, confirmed that one person has died in Thursday’s severe storms.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call of a stalled vehicle in the 1500 block of Chippewa Street on the morning of June 6.

BRProud is reporting that the driver attempted to get out of the vehicle while in flood waters.

First responders arrived to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the person died due to injuries sustained in the incident.

A dive team was sent to the area following the incident to ensure the safety of other people traveling through the area, according to BRPD public information officer Don Coppola, Jr.