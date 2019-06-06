Mother of 5 with concealed carry license shoots ex-boyfriend trying to break into her home

CINCINNATI — A woman shot her ex-boyfriend as he was trying to break into her home, WCPO reported.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Dante Ruff was breaking into the woman’s home through a front window when she shot him in the stomach. He is expected to survive after undergoing surgery at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The woman’s five children were asleep upstairs at the time of the shooting, WCPO reported.

The woman had a protection order against Ruff, and she has a concealed carry license.