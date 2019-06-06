× Morganza Spillway opening postponed again

NEW ORLEANS – Based on the current forecast, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has postponed the opening of the Morganza Floodway, once again.

The floodway was supposed to open this Sunday, June 9.

The USACE does not currently have a new operating date.

Future weather events could impact Mississippi River levels, so the Corps will continue to monitor the forecast daily.

Operation of the structure will be a consideration until the Mississippi River crests and begins to fall.

The expected crest date at Morganza is around June 15, but it will remain high for to weeks or more.

The USACE only intends to operate the structure when needed, as not to put additional water into the Atchafalaya Basin.