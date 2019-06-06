5 workers injured in Sorrento after possible tornado rips through ExxonMobil plant

BATON ROUGE – Five people were hurt when a possible tornado ripped through an ExxonMobil facility in Sorrento this morning.

The injuries occurred as line of severe weather moved through the area this morning.

The five injured workers were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to WBRZ.

ExxonMobil officials are still assessing the extent of the damage.

At least one trailer was destroyed after a truck was flipped into it.

No further details on the extent of the workers’ injuries have been released.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed that a tornado touched down at the site.