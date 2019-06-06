× 2019 Summer Wine Festival presented by the French American Chamber of Commerce

NEW ORLEANS – The French American Chamber of Commerce-Gulf Coast will celebrate white wines from France this year at the 2019 Summer Wine Festival: Dîner en Blanc.

The event will be on Saturday, June 22, from 8 P.M. to 11 P.M. at Canal Place in New Orleans, second floor.

At this French-style summer party, guests will be dressed in their best white linen attire, a nod to the popular Parisian Dîner en Blanc event, that takes place each summer in the French capital.

This year’s celebration will showcase numerous mouthwatering delicacies including:

White wines from Fleur de LA, Dorignacs, Southern Eagle and Republic Beverages

French and American bites from Café Degas, Café NOMA, 1718 Hyatt, Breads on Oak, Degas House, Maurice French Pastries, Yvonnes, Coppervine, Creole Queen Steamboat, St. James Cheese Company, La Louisiane, Santa Fe, Two Amigos, St. Anne Wine Bar, and more

There will also be an auction and a tombola (parade of prizes)!

Guests can enjoy an old-world ambiance evoking Parisian cobblestoned back alleys and Cresent City thanks to live music by the New Orleans gypsy jazz band Harmonouche (led by Raphaël Bas) and New Orleans’ John Rankin, a well-known master of solo acoustic guitar.

Advance tickets are $50 for FACC members, $65 for non-members and $40 for students (with a valid photo ID) and can be purchased here.

A limited number of reserved seats for four are also available for $500.

All individual tickets at the door are $75.

Event attendees will receive discounted parking at Canal Place during the event.

Additional information can be found here.