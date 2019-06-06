18-year-old arrested after gunfire erupts in Covington neighborhood

Andrew Graves

COVINGTON – An 18-year-old Abita Springs man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire in a Covington neighborhood.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Andrew Graves on June 5 after receiving reports of gunfire on Slemmer Road.

Graves was among a group of people who had gathered in the area for a fight, according to police.

At some point, Graves pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots as he was fleeing the scene.

No one was injured, according to the STPSO.

Graves discarded the handgun as he fled, but deputies were able to recover it.

After his arrest, Graves damaged the inside of a patrol unit while he was being transported to jail.

He has been charged with assault by drive by shooting, illegal carrying of weapons, and simple criminal damage less than $1,000.

Slemmer Road

