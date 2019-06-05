× Woman fatally shot in New Orleans East

New Orleans- The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night homicide on Bunker Hill Road.

Police say that around 7:20 p.m., they discovered a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of a home in the 7200 block.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity is unknown at this time.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

If you know what happened, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

This is the same neighborhood where 38-year-old Nicolas Pierre was shot and killed on Sunday night.