Why a Mississippi 10-year-old spends all summer under reindeer antlers

Hancock County, Ms - There's a lot to love in this corner of the world.

That's why WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood and the entire crew are headed to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on Wednesday, June 12.

WGNO News with a Twist will broadcast LIVE from Bay St. Louis at 5 pm and 6 pm.

Another thing to love, the amazing kids.

And the one who is now one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids brought to you by your friends at The Keating Law Firm.

The amazing kid is easy to spot.

He's the kid under the antlers.

He's the kind of kid who could be spending his summer anywhere.

But not this guy.

He's ten-year-old Cooper Burke.

And he just said no to everything

Basketball.

Soccer.

Cooper even said no to what may be his favorite place of all, his beloved baseball field.

And now, with a cast of other kids, Cooper slides into center stage as a summer camp theatre star in Hancock County, Mississippi.

The kids are on stage at the Hancock Performing Arts Center in Kiln, Mississippi.

Wild Bill wonders and asks Cooper Burke, "if you were sitting in the audience and watching yourself up there on stage, what would you say?"

Cooper Burke says, "that boy is amazing."

Wild Bill says, "if you were giving him a grade in school, what would you give him?

Cooper Burke says the grade he would give himself as a star on stage, "I'd give him a 95."

A grade of 95.

But 100 percent from Cooper and the cast of the Disney musical Frozen Junior.

A grade of 95.....but giving 100-percent....That's Cooper and everybody up there....

Rehearsing for an audience of a few parents....for the next few weeks....

For the Disney musical, Frozen Junior....

It's on stage at Hancock Performing Arts Center July 19, 20 and 21.

To get your tickets, all you have to do is click right here, please.