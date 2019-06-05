Wheel of Justice reaches new high

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Wheel of Justice has several new success stories to report.

From a string of burglaries in the same neighborhood to a one day crime spree in Jefferson Parish, we've shown you cases that now have suspects behind bars. There was even a huge heist at an area car dealership to report.

One of the cases, involving some thefts from the front yards of home in Algiers, we told you about on Monday. A suspect was arrested the very next day.

Should the Wheel of Justice take all the credit? Absolutely not! The real credit goes to great police work and people like you who continue to reach out to law enforcement agencies with your tips.



So remember, if you can help solve any of the cases that we report on the Wheel of Justice, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, now 404 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice!