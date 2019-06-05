Voo Doo Fest Reveals 2019 Line Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - One of the biggest festivals of the year just dropped some pretty important information! Hint: the people who hit the main stage.

On Tuesday morning, the annual event finally revealed the 2019 Voo Doo Festival talent and the names are pretty hot!

Guns N Roses, Beck, and Post Malone are just a few of this year's entertainers! Zhu, Bishop Briggs, Snails, and Big Wild will also take the stage throughout the epic weekend.

Voo Doo Fest is a highly anticipated event and this line up matches the hype! The fun starts on October 25th and lasts through the 27th! Just in time for the Halloween weekend.

Voo Doo Fest will be held at city park and tickets go on sale at 10 am tomorrow morning. You can visit ticketmaster.com and other similar vendors for prices. The festival gates open at noon all three days and ticket prices vary from $75 to $1,300 depending on the type of ticket you purchase.

Voo Doo fest says outside beverages, fireworks, professional pictures/videos, drones, umbrellas, large chains/spiked jewelry and a few other things are prohibited.

Flags, soft-frame chairs, binoculars, and blankets are allowed at Voo Doo festival.

For answers to general questions, you are encouraged to email info @voodoofestival.com. For ticketing information, you're asked to call (512) 674-9300.