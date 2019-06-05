Thousands of dollars raised at 2019 HOPE Gala

NEW ORLEANS – The 2019 HOPE for Hemophilia Masquerade Gala was celebrated on June 1st, at the Jung Hotel & Residences in New Orleans.

The HOPE Gala is an elegant fundraising event filled with celebration to support families going through a medical crisis caused by Hemophilia.

Hemophilia is a rare disorder in which blood doesn’t clot normally because it lacks blood-clotting proteins.

Nearly $10,000 was raised for Hope Charities in just one night.

Hundreds of philanthropists filled the main ballroom at the hotel, and donated through several ventures, including a live auction and a silent auction.

An added fundraiser, the dessert dash, was a fun and fast way to raise money, with more than $3,000 being raised in less than 15 minutes.

This black-tie event left guests inspired after hearing the stories of people who have overcome insurmountable circumstances while living with Hemophilia.

The evening also included a music performance, a dance performance, and an award ceremony.

Guests sat in awe, as three incredible individuals received achievement awards.

Laurie Kelley was the recipient of The Legacy Award.

Jan and Allen Fugler received The Founders Award.

The event was an absolute success, and plans for the 2020 HOPE Gala are already in the works.

It was in all, a beautiful reason to gather for a great cause.