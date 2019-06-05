× Thibodaux Police Department issues 100 tickets during Click It Or Ticket campaign

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the results are in from the “Click It or Ticket” campaign that the Thibodaux Police Department participated in.

The campaign lasted 13 days, from May 20th to June 2nd.

Utilizing a Louisiana Highway Safety Grant, Thibodaux Police Officers were assigned to saturation patrols on various days during various time periods throughout the campaign.

During the saturation patrols, the primary task was to locate unrestrained motorist, while aiding in the Thibodaux Police Department’s high visibility enforcement strategy.

As a result of the campaign, participating Officers made 161 contacts resulting in 100 citations issued and 6 arrests within the City Limits of Thibodaux.

Several Seatbelt Checkpoints were also conducted during this wave, in an attempt to enhance the usage of safety belts by motorist on the roadways.

Chief Zeringue said “Enforcement campaigns such as the “Click It or Ticket” help reduce the chances of fatal injury while riding in a vehicle”.

The Thibodaux Police Department has participated in enforcement waves such as the “Click It or Ticket” at various times in previous years and plan to continue doing so for the remainder of 2019 and into future years.

Chief Zeringue and everyone at the Thibodaux Police Department would like to thank all of the community partners for helping spread the word about the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

The Thibodaux Police Department has a zero tolerance for unrestrained motorist and these efforts will continue.