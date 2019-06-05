Spotlight Dance NOLA getting ready for ‘One Night Only’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Late spring and early summer in New Orleans and it's time to dance! At Spotlight Dance NOLA, it's time to take advantage of this time with the students.

Owner/Instructor Tai Teamer said, "After graduations, after Memorial Day holidays, everybody's traveled and gotten it out of their systems so we can be cheeky with the kids and have them all day since they don't have school."

Sisters Tai and Tia Teamer are both trained dancers and they started Spotlight Dance NOLA to pass along their knowledge.

"We grew us with a lot of supplemental dance education so we grew up at Benjamin(School of Dance), and then we did NOBA, NOCCA, Centerstage, anything we can get our hands so I'm just trying to provide that all in one like more of a family atmosphere for dancers who want to pursue dance beyond high school and college," said Teamer.

It's also a big week at Spotlight and everyone's invited to their big show.

Teamer said, "This Saturday at we're doing our own version of Dreamgirls, it's entitled One Night Only and every single person involved in the studio will be performing. Everybody should come. One Night Only!"

Spotlight Dance NOLA's One Night Only is this Saturday at 7pm at the Cook Theater on the campus of Dillard University.